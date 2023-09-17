Jump to content

Man airlifted to hospital after being attacked by cows on remote Scottish beach

Two women were also taken to hospital and have since been discharged

Holly Evans
Sunday 17 September 2023 18:25
<p>A man was airlifted from Traigh Eais beach after being attacked by cows </p>

A man was airlifted from Traigh Eais beach after being attacked by cows

(William Starkey/Wikimedia Commons Traigh Eais from Scalavaslain by William Starkey)

A man was flown to hospital after he was surrounded and attacked by a herd of cows and a bull on a remote Scottish beach.

The 56-year-old was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after emergency services were called to Eoligarry on the island of Barra.

Police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Barra Coastguard Rescue Team all attended the scene after the alarms were raised shortly after 8pm on Saturday evening.

Two women were treated at a nearby hospital and have since been discharged.

The incident occurred on Traigh Eais beach, which neighbours the island’s airport.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05 pm on Saturday, 16 September 2023, police and emergency services were called to Eoligarry, Barra, following a report that three people, a man and two women, had been injured by a heard of cows and a bull whilst walking between near Traigh Eais and Traigh Mor.

“A 56-year-old man was flown by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Glasgow) but has since been discharged. The two women were treated at St Brendan’s Hospital in Castlebay and have also been discharged.

“Advice and assistance has been given to all parties. No further police action.”

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil, who lives on Barra, added:”This is obviously a very distressing incident we wish all involved a speedy recovery.”

