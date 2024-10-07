Man dies and three injured after explosion at block of flats in Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A man has been killed and three others injured after a large explosion at a block of flats in Clackmannanshire in Scotland.

Emergency services were called to Kellie Place in Alloa at around 6pm on Sunday 6 October, after receiving reports that a home had been destroyed in a blast.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was inside the property when the explosion occurred and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other individuals who lived within the block of flats were taken to Forth Valley Royal Infirmary to be treated for injuries.

Fire crews deployed 11 vehicles and sent specialist rescue teams to the scene while the roads surrounding the area were closed off by police.

The Alloa Town Hall nearby was opened as a respite centre for occupants of other flats, while gas and electrical work took place.

Sergeant Neill Drummond said: “We are still working to establish the full circumstances of what happened at this property, however, we can confirm that one male has passed away.

“Our inquiries to confirm his identity and provide his next of kin with all the necessary support they may require are ongoing.

“We are grateful to the local community for their continued co-operation and support of our investigation, and we’ll provide more information in due course.”