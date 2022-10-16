Man dies after house fire in southeast London

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died after a house fire in south-east London.

Crews were called to a property in Waite Davies Road in Lee at 7.47pm on Saturday, London Fire Brigade (LBF) said.

The whole of the two-storey semi-detached house was badly damaged in the blaze, LBF said.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Lee Green, Lewisham, Eltham, Bromley, East Greenwich and Forest Hill fire stations attended the scene and the blaze was under control by 9.13pm.

LBF said the cause of fire is under investigation.