Man dies after house fire in southeast London
Firefighters were called to a property in Lee, south-east London, on Saturday evening
A man has died after a house fire in south-east London.
Crews were called to a property in Waite Davies Road in Lee at 7.47pm on Saturday, London Fire Brigade (LBF) said.
The whole of the two-storey semi-detached house was badly damaged in the blaze, LBF said.
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Lee Green, Lewisham, Eltham, Bromley, East Greenwich and Forest Hill fire stations attended the scene and the blaze was under control by 9.13pm.
LBF said the cause of fire is under investigation.
