‘Selfless’ dad who couldn’t swim drowned diving into river to rescue 9 year-old stepdaughter
Reza Zolali came to the UK from Iran in search of a better life and was due to be granted citizenship week after he died
A ‘selfless’ dad who couldn't swim drowned after jumping into a river to save his stepdaughter when she got into difficulty, an inquest heard.
Reza Zolali died in the River Erme near Ivybridge, Devon in June 2021 while trying to help the youngster.
The 31 year-old had taken his two step daughters - Khloe, 9, and Amy, 11 - to the river on a warm day and they paddled in the river.
But they got into trouble in the water and while he managed to rescue the struggling nine year-old, he was pulled under.
She managed to get out and find help but he had been in the water for 20 minutes before members of the public managed to drag him out.
Detective constable Rachel Walke told the inquest the pool was deceptively deep and there were no clear way to get out.
Mr Zolali, described as a "kind and caring man", had come to the UK from Iran for a better life and had been due to be granted his British citizenship the week of his death.
His partner Kaylie McGrath previously said he was “selfless” and "didn't deserve to die".
“All he ever wanted to do was provide for me and the girls,” she told ITV. “He always promised me the world. But I didn’t need that because he was so kind and caring and loving.
"He was helping out at the food bank, he went to church on Sundays. He was just a kind person who didn’t deserve to die.”
The couple met after he arrived in the country and became a loving dad to her two stepdaughters and father to their 19 month old daughter Jasmine.
Ms McGrath said she had been at home when she saw ambulances going past on the day of the tragedy and knew something was wrong.
“His mum and dad need to be proud,” Ms McGrath added. “They raised such an amazing man. Just so selfless. He was a hero, and will remain a hero forever.”
Senior Plymouth coroner Ian Arrow recorded a verdict of accidental death.
