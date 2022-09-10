Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man jumped over the barrier in front of King Charles’ car as he approached Buckingham Palace today but was tackled to the ground by police officers on the scene.

Met officers rushed over the barriers to get to the man who had tried to get close to the new King this morning (Saturday 10 September) as he arrived at Buckingham Palace after his proclamation ceremony at St James’ Palace.

The police has confirmed that they arrested a man who ran into the Mall and breached the barrier that had been put in place.

Video footage, which has now been shared on social media, shows officers dashing towards the man, who was close to the barriers.

The man is dragged to the floor and police handcuff him as cheers can be heard from the crowd in the background as people spot the new King arriving.

Officers searched the man at the scene then led him away.

A statement from the Met police on the incident reads: “An arrest has been made after a man ran onto the Mall, breaching the barrier in place. The incident was contained immediately by officers and the man is in police custody.”

Earlier today, prime minister Liz Truss led MPs in swearing an oath of allegiance to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

It follows the monarch’s proclamation as the King at the accession council ceremony this morning.

In his speech, His Majesty vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.

Standing before the royal throne in the palace’s Throne Room, Charles spoke of the “irreperable loss” to himself, his family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world represented by the death of his mother.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to me, my sister and brothers,” he said.

It was also announced that the date of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday- though the exact date is to be confirmed.