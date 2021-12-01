Man hit and killed by firework at vigil for victims of fatal car crash

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident

Chiara Giordano
Wednesday 01 December 2021 16:58
<p>A man has died after being hit by a firework while attending a vigil near Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club in Oldham, Greater Manchester</p>

(Google street view)

A man has died after being hit by a firework while attending a vigil for two car crash victims.

The 52-year-old was taken to hospital after being seriously injured during the incident in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on 19 November.

Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed he died in hospital a week later on 26 November.

The force said the man was “injured by a firework” during a vigil held near to Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The vigil is thought to have been held for Reiss Jarvis, 21, and Karl Young, 34, who died after the vehicle they were travelling in left the carriageway and hit a tree in Delph on 10 November.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident at the vigil or who may have information to come forward.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “A man has sadly died after being seriously injured by a firework.

“Police were called shortly before 9pm on Friday 19 November 2021 to a report of a man injured by a firework during a vigil on Huddersfield Road, at the junction with Sandbed Lane, near to Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club.

“Emergency services attended and a 52-year-old male was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, he sadly passed away in hospital on Friday 26 November.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online at www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 2992 of 19/11/2021. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

