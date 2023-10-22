Major search underway as man ‘falls overboard’ on cruise ship off Ramsgate coast
Lifeboats and Costguard crew are dispateched to an area of English Channel near Ramsgate
Search and rescue teams are hunting for a man who is reported to have fallen overboard from a cruise ship into the sea off the coast of Kent.
Lifeboats and Coastguard crews have been dispatched to an area of the English Channel near Ramsgate after receiving reports the man fell in on Sunday morning.
The Coastguard says it is co-ordinating the search with the RLNI after the lifeboat service sent out crew from bases in Ramsgate and Dover.
The man had been onboard the AIDAperla cruiseliner, which had been travelling from Hamburg in Germany to Las Palma in the Canary Islands, according to data from the Cruise Mapper website.
HM Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard is coordinating the search for a man reported overboard from a passenger ship off Ramsgate on 22 October.
"HM Coastguard was alerted at about 8.55am.
"The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has been sent from Lydd alongside a Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft and the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboats from Ramsgate and Dover."
