Major search underway as man ‘falls overboard’ on cruise ship off Ramsgate coast

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Search and rescue teams are hunting for a man who is reported to have fallen overboard from a cruise ship into the sea off the coast of Kent.

Lifeboats and Coastguard crews have been dispatched to an area of the English Channel near Ramsgate after receiving reports the man fell in on Sunday morning.

The Coastguard says it is co-ordinating the search with the RLNI after the lifeboat service sent out crew from bases in Ramsgate and Dover.

The man had been onboard the AIDAperla cruiseliner, which had been travelling from Hamburg in Germany to Las Palma in the Canary Islands, according to data from the Cruise Mapper website.

HM Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard is coordinating the search for a man reported overboard from a passenger ship off Ramsgate on 22 October.

"HM Coastguard was alerted at about 8.55am.

"The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has been sent from Lydd alongside a Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft and the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboats from Ramsgate and Dover."

More follows...