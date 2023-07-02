Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and woman have been found dead inside a Premier Inn hotel room in East London, police have confirmed.

The mysterious scene was discovered just before 1pm on Saturday after the pair were found unresponsive at the site in Mercury Gardens, Romford.

An “unknown substance” was also found in the room.

Police said what they found was unexpected and both fire and ambulance services rushed to the site.

A man and a woman were found dead at a Premier Inn (PA Archive)

“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade,” a statement read.

“A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist officers also attended due to concerns about a substance that was found at the scene.

“The deaths are being treated as unexpected and further enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances.”

Premier Inn said they are attempting to help authorities with the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of these guests at this terribly sad time,” a statement read.

“Our team are assisting the police with their investigation.”