Manchester Airport terminal evacuated after report of ‘suspicious package’

Manchester Airport’s Terminal Two has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found there, an airport spokesperson has said.

Flights will operate from Terminal One until further notice, while Greater Manchester Police assess the situation at Terminal Two, they said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the spokesperson said that “standard procedure” was being followed after police were called at around 3.20pm on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are in close contact with Greater Manchester Police, who are managing the response, and will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible,” they added.

More follows...