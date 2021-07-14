A senior fire officer has apologised for the "woeful" response to the Manchester Arena Ariana Grande concert terror attack as crews took hours to attend the scene.

David Keelan, assistant county fire officer for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, told the public inquiry into the May 2017 bombing: “I wanted to say to those who have lost loved ones, to all those who were injured and to those that were affected, I apologise for our woeful and unacceptable response to that incident."

“We let you down when you needed us the most.”

He told the inquiry had been off duty when he returned home for dinner and saw events unfolding on the television news.

After several phone calls and messages with colleagues, he then went to bed - but not to sleep, he said.

Mr Keelan said he was aware that, "in essence", only the chief fire officer, Peter O'Reilly, was on a rota in a leadership role.

He told the hearing, "I knew at some point, either throughout that evening or into the early hours of the next day, I would have to take over the strategic responsibility for the organisation, so I needed to make sure I was in a capable manner to do so."

Mr Keelan said he didn't sleep but rested.

"I was occupied and conscious with other things at the time," he said.

Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, asked, "So, insofar as any criticism has been levelled at you through other witnesses for the fact that you took some rest, that is a criticism that you would wholeheartedly reject?"

"Yes, sir. I needed to be ready for what I might have to do later on that morning," Mr Keelan replied.

The inquiry into the suicide bombing, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds, continues.