Manchester bombing victim John Atkinson ‘died without dignity on floor’

A Manchester Arena bombing victim “died without dignity on the floor,” his family have said after the inquiry concluded he probably would have survived but for inadequacies in the emergency response.

Care worker John Atkinson, 28, was 6 metres away when the explosion went off in the foyer of the venue at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on the evening of 22 May 2017.

“John was our son, brother, uncle, and friend. Everyone who knew him loved being around him. He always put others first. As today’s report says, his working life was spent helping those in care and his kindness and generosity were evident for all to see,” Mr Atkinson’s family said.

“He was left, dying, without his dignity, on the floor when it should have been obvious to medics that he needed to get straight to hospital.”

According to witnesses, John asked if he was going to die as he lay dying on the floor following the explosion.

“This should simply never have been allowed to happen,” his family added in a statement.

A member of the public used a belt as a tourniquet on Mr Atkinson’s leg as he lay bleeding in agony on the City Room floor for up to 50 minutes, during which time he told a police officer: “I’m gonna die.”

John Atkinson was 6 metres away from the explosion

Fire crews took more than two hours to even attend the incident after station manager Andy Berry chose to mobilise resources three miles from the arena amid fears over safety.

Inquiry chair Sir John Saunders said: “The effect... was that the fire appliances at Manchester Central Fire Station drove away from, not towards, the incident. While driving away, the Manchester Central fire appliances drove past ambulances travelling in the opposite direction.”

He said that North West Ambulance Service operational commander Dan Smith made an error in not sending ambulances to meet at Manchester Central Fire Station rather than go directly to the scene.

The victims of the terror attack by suicide bomber Salman Abedi (GMP/PA) (PA Media)

The family of John Atkinson urged the ambulance service to ensure “that no family ever has to go through this horrific experience again.”

Kim Harrison, head of operations – public inquiries at Slater and Gordon who represented 12 of the deceased families, said the “damning” report showed how emergency services lacked “preparedness, planning, coordination, communication, resources and equipment.”

“It is totally unacceptable that members of the public were left seriously injured and dying in this way for what must have seemed like an eternity. It is clear that the so-called ‘golden hour’ after the attack was utterly squandered by the catastrophic response of the emergency services,” Ms Harrison said.

She added: “As Sir John says, the emergency services simply failed to get a grip.”

Flowers and tributes left in St Ann's Square in Manchester, folllowing the Manchester Arena terror attack (PA)

Figen Murray, who lost her son Martyn Hett in the attack urged lessons to be learnt from the inquiry to avoid a repeat of the devastation.

“Today, we have learnt about the failings of the emergency services. There is no denying that some of these failings led to loss of life. I am not here to play the blame game. What we learned today will not bring Martyn back or anyone else for that matter. What is important from this day forward is to learn from these mistakes so that they do not happen to anybody else in the future,” Ms Murray said.

“We must ensure that the emergency services introduce measures befitting of today’s recommendations to ensure that more lives are saved should another such attack happen again.”

Martyn's stepfather added that it was “disgraceful that large corporate companies can make money by cutting back on basic first aid measures that have been proven to save lives.”

He urged the government to take action on Sir John’s 149 recommendations.

Police at the arena after the bombing (PA)

Nicola Brook, a solicitor from Broudie Jackson Canter who represents five Manchester Arena victims' families, including the family of Saffie-Rose Rousso, the youngest victim, said: “This damning report reveals what the families knew all along, that all the organisations meant to protect their loved ones failed on an enormous and unfathomable scale.

“To compound the families' pain, they were then forced to listen to denials, excuses and finger-pointing rather than admissions of the terrible mistakes made.

“So much distress could have been spared had Greater Manchester Police admitted its glaring failures from the start.

“Saffie's parents Andrew and Lisa have pushed to get answers about what happened to their beautiful daughter over five and a half incredibly traumatic years.

“After initially believing the blast had killed Saffie instantly, the pain of that loss was compounded by learning that she had lived for over an hour.”

More follows...