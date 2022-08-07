Police kill ‘aggressive’ dog after it bites two victims and attacks people in street
Two people were bitten by the aggressive canine
Police were forced to put down a dog after it attacked two people on a street in Manchester.
Officers were called to Morley Street in Rochdale, Manchester following reports of a vicious dog on the loose.
When police arrived on the scene, they found that two people had been bitten by the dog which was acting in an “aggressive manner”.
Various concerns about the dog’s violent behaviour and the number of people living in the area resulted in police decided to put the animal down.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 9.30pm last night (Friday 6 August), police were called to reports of a dog loose on Morley Street, Rochdale.
“Officers attended and found that two members of the public had been bitten by the dog who was acting in an aggressive manner.
“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the incident, the dog was humanely destroyed as a safety precaution due to the number of people in the area and the injuries caused.
It comes after a number of dog attacks in recent months have led to serious injuries or death for young children.
A toddler was airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Faversham, Kent.
The infant was taken to a London hospital with “multiple injuries”, the force said, however they were not life-threatening.
Daniel John Twigg, 3, was killed by a dog outside a property in Milnrow, Rochdale in May.
Just a month earlier, Romy Griffiths, 2, suffered severe facial injuries after being bitten by the family’s eight-year-old family dog Blizzard.
And in March this year, Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries following a dog attack at her home in Blackbrook, St Helens, Merseyside.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies