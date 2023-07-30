Woman fighting for life in hospital after being beaten unconscious in garden

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An urgent appeal has been launched after a woman was beaten unconscious in a back garden following a "sickening" assault.

A 49-year-old woman was found at around 9.30am on Saturday morning unconscious and seriously injured at a property on Rose Bank Road in Manchester. She was rushed to hospital and is in a critical condition.

Three women, two aged 43 and one aged 44, have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and extra patrols are being carried out in the area over the next few days.

Detective Inspector Natalie McDonald from Greater Manchester Police said: “This is a sickening attack on a woman who was beaten unconscious and then simply left in a garden in urgent need of medical attention.

“The investigation is in its early stages but it is moving at pace and I can assure the local community that we are determined to hold the person - or persons – responsible to account.

“We are working hard to piece together the full circumstances and are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Rose Bank Road at around 9:30am this morning and who may have seen something suspicious to report it to police.

“We are keeping an open mind and are not ruling out whether the victim was assaulted elsewhere and then moved to this location."

Detective Inspector McDonald added: "I understand the concern this incident will cause local residents and we will therefore have extra patrol plans over the next few days to provide a visible police presence.

"If you have any concerns, I would urge you to speak to one of our officers who will be on hand to help and offer any reassurances."

If you have information to share about this incident – including if you have footage such as doorbell, dashcam, CCTV or mobile – you can get in touch by calling 0161 856 1146 quoting log number 1175 of 29/07/2023.

You can also make a report via the LiveChat function on GMP’s website: www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.