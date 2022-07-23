Smoking set to be banned in public spaces across Greater Manchester

Smoking could be banned in public spaces across Greater Manchester as the region looks to follow in the footsteps of places like Melbourne and New York City.

Smoke-free zones could include Piccadilly Gardens, St Peter's Square and the area around Manchester Town Hall if plans are approved. Areas around the Etihad Stadium and the new Mayfield Park could also be designated no smoking areas.

People lighting up would be asked to move on or stub out as part of the pilot project – although, for now, there are no plans to fine or punish those who do not follow the rules.

A public consultation on the proposals is expected to start within weeks with a decision made by autumn. Officials then hope the first zones could be created by the end of the year.

It comes after Greater Manchester joined the Partnership of Healthy Cities, a global network which seeks to reduce the prevalence of noncommunicable diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, and chronic lung disease.

To be a member city, there must be a commitment to creating smoke-free outdoor spaces.

Paul Dennett, mayor of Salford and chair of the Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership Board, said: "Smoke-free spaces not only promote healthy behaviours to children and young people, but they also encourage smokers to quit and make it easier for ex-smokers to stay smoke-free.”

He added: “People living in Greater Manchester have a lower life expectancy than those living in other parts of the country, and we must take action to reduce preventable illnesses and the role they play in our considerable health inequalities.

“When we look at smoking, which is the leading cause of preventable illnesses, we have some of the highest smoking rates in the country, and it has a significant impact on our people’s health and wellbeing.”

He added that there was every reason to believe the public would support the plans.

In a similar consultation in 2018, almost 78 per cent of people surveyed agreed that smoke-free spaces are a good idea with children’s playgrounds, school entrances, library concourses and parks all heavily suggested as places where such a ban should be implemented.

More than 5,000 adults die from smoking-related diseases every year in Greater Manchester.

Global cities including Melbourne and New York City have already created smoke-free spaces.