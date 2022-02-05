A Middlesbrough supporter has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect following the team’s dramatic win over Manchester United, Greater Manchester Police has said.

The Championship side were backed by more than 9,000 fans at Old Trafford and were treated to 120 minutes of football and penalties.

Middlesbrough booked their place in the fifth round with an 8-7 win after 19-year-old Anthony Elanga fired his spot kick over the crossbar.

However, the historic win was soured by the antics of a Middlesbrough fan.

Greater Manchester Police said a supporter was arrested after leaving his 11-year-old son alone in a hotel room to continue celebrations in Manchester after the shock win.

A statement from the force read: “Boro away fan arrested for child neglect last night, after choosing to leave his 11yr child in the hotel after the game whilst he went into town celebrating their victory drinking. We have looked after the child with an unhappy mum on her way down from N/East to collect him.”

Delighted Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder watched his side roar back from conceding an early Jadon Sancho goal, equalising in the second half through a controversial Matt Crooks equaliser.

United missed countless chances, but speaking after the win, Wilder admitted it was a night where the “magic of the cup” took over.

Wilder said: “The FA Cup is alive and kicking, especially in Middlesbrough. I told the players it was all about making memories.

“We rode our luck at times, as you have to. You always understand that when you come here, and they've got the players they have on show, they're always going to create a lot of chances.”

The win was also soured by racist abuse received by Manchester United rising star Anthony Elanga.

After missing a decisive spot kick, the forward was subject to racist abuse on his Instagram not long after the game ended.

A spokesperson for Meta, the company which owns popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, said it has already removed a number of comments on Elanga’s Instagram page.

Troy Townsend, head of Player Engagement at Football’s equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out, tweeted: “A spokesperson for Instagram said, it has already removed a number of comments and its investigation is ongoing. Blah, blah, blah.

“Rolling out the obligatory statement to appease who??”

Middlesbrough will find out their next opponent in the fifth round draw on Sunday morning.