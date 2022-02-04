When is the FA Cup 5th round draw and how can I watch it?

The FA Cup fifth round draw takes place on Sunday morning as the competition enters its latter stages.

In the fourth round, holders Leicester City take on Nottingham Forest, who stunned Arsenal 1-0 last month.

Elsewhere, Manchester City take on free-scoring Fulham, while Chelsea host League One Plymouth Argyle. Manchester United welcome Middlesbrough to Old Trafford and Tottenham face a tricky test against Brighton.

Kidderminster are the lowest-ranked side left in the draw and take on West Ham, while fifth-tier Boreham Wood visit Bournemouth.

In other all-Premier League ties, Frank Lampard begins his tenure at Everton against Brentford while Wolves face Norwich City. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The draw will take place at around 11.30am GMT on Sunday 6 February ahead of Liverpool’s fixture against Cardiff City.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV and the ITV Hub, with coverage beginning at 11.15am GMT.

Who is in the draw?