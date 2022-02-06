(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool will need to overcome a recently rejuvenated Cardiff City side if they want to reach the FA Cup fifth round, as the two sides meet at Anfield on Sunday. This is the first of three games in the competition today, with Nottingham Forest facing an intriguing test against Leicester City and, later, Bournemouth hosting Boreham Wood.

The Reds are of course heavy favourites, but will be mindful of surprises suffered by top-flight sides already this weekend, after Manchester United were knocked out on penalties by Middlesbrough and both West Ham and Chelsea faced upsets before turning matters around. Liverpool and Cardiff met in the final of the League Cup final back in 2012; in this competition the Reds reached the FA Cup final in the same year - losing to Chelsea - while the Bluebirds were beaten 2008 finalists.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are already through to one domestic cup final later this month and they’ll hope to continue their chances of reaching another here - potentially with new signing Luis Diaz making his debut at some stage. Follow all the FA Cup fourth-round updates below, PLUS the fifth-round draw: