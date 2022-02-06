Chelsea away to Luton, Manchester City to visit Peterborough in FA Cup fifth round

Chelsea have been drawn away to Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round while Manchester City will visit Peterborough, as many of the big Premier League teams were kept apart.

The Blues needed late penalty heroics from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to edge past Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge, and face a trip to Luton after they ended Cambridge’s run.

Peterborough, also of the Championship, defeated QPR and will host Premier League leaders City after Pep Guardiola’s side brushed aside Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Middlesbrough's reward for their penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester United on Friday is a home tie against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Southampton’s home fixture against West Ham was the only confirmed all-Premier League clash, although Liverpool will face Norwich if they defeat Cardiff on Sunday.

Boreham Wood, who face Bournemouth on Sunday night, would face a trip to Frank Lampard’s Everton should the non-league side reach the fifth round.

FA Cup Fifth Round draw

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Peterborough vs Manchester City

Liverpool / Cardiff vs Norwich

Southampton vs West Ham

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham

Nottingham Forest / Leicester vs Huddersfield Town

Everton vs Bournemouth / Boreham Wood