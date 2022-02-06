Chelsea away to Luton, Manchester City to visit Peterborough in FA Cup fifth round

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur was another of the standout ties from Sunday’s fifth-round draw

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 06 February 2022 12:13
Comments
<p>Luton Town celebrate after defeating Cambridge United </p>

Luton Town celebrate after defeating Cambridge United

(Getty Images)

Chelsea have been drawn away to Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round while Manchester City will visit Peterborough, as many of the big Premier League teams were kept apart.

The Blues needed late penalty heroics from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to edge past Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge, and face a trip to Luton after they ended Cambridge’s run.

Peterborough, also of the Championship, defeated QPR and will host Premier League leaders City after Pep Guardiola’s side brushed aside Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Middlesbrough's reward for their penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester United on Friday is a home tie against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Southampton’s home fixture against West Ham was the only confirmed all-Premier League clash, although Liverpool will face Norwich if they defeat Cardiff on Sunday.

Recommended

Boreham Wood, who face Bournemouth on Sunday night, would face a trip to Frank Lampard’s Everton should the non-league side reach the fifth round.

FA Cup Fifth Round draw

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Peterborough vs Manchester City

Liverpool / Cardiff vs Norwich

Southampton vs West Ham

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham

Recommended

Nottingham Forest / Leicester vs Huddersfield Town

Everton vs Bournemouth / Boreham Wood

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in