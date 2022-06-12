Man found dead after car goes over cliff in Cornwall
Police have notified the family of a man who had been missing
A man has been found dead inside a car that went over a cliff in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a vehicle at the bottom of Pendeen Cliff at 2pm on Sunday.
Police arrived at the scene and worked with the Coastguard and ambulance service to recover a body from the vehicle.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Devon and Cornwall Police has notified the family of Richard Mockford, 60, who had been missing from the Penzance area since 10 June.
Search efforts were ongoing to find him and police had earlier urged business owners to check their properties for Mr Mockford or his car.
