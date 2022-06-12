Man found dead after car goes over cliff in Cornwall

Police have notified the family of a man who had been missing

Zaina Alibhai
Sunday 12 June 2022 23:48
Comments
<p>The car was found at tbhe bottom of Pendeen Cliff near the lighthouse</p>

The car was found at tbhe bottom of Pendeen Cliff near the lighthouse

(Google)

A man has been found dead inside a car that went over a cliff in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a vehicle at the bottom of Pendeen Cliff at 2pm on Sunday.

Police arrived at the scene and worked with the Coastguard and ambulance service to recover a body from the vehicle.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Devon and Cornwall Police has notified the family of Richard Mockford, 60, who had been missing from the Penzance area since 10 June.

Recommended

Search efforts were ongoing to find him and police had earlier urged business owners to check their properties for Mr Mockford or his car.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in