Man staying at Manston asylum processing centre dies in hospital

The asylum seeker had reportedly arrived in the UK on a small boat a week ago

Holly Bancroft
Saturday 19 November 2022 18:35
Comments
(PA)

A man who was staying at the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent has died in hospital, the Home Office has said.

The man reportedly became unwell on Friday and died on Saturday morning. He had arrived in the UK on a small boat on 12 November and was taken to hospital immediately on arrival, The Telegraph reported.

He was then discharged into the controversial processing centre at Manston on 15 November but subsequently became ill again.

The Home Office added: “We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.

“We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.

“A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

A Home Office spokesperson said there was “no evidence at this stage to suggest that this tragic death was caused by an infectious disease”.

They added: “We take the safety and welfare of those in our care extremely seriously and provide 24/7 health facilities with trained medical staff at Manston.”

More to follow...

