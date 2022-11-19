Man staying at Manston asylum processing centre dies in hospital
The asylum seeker had reportedly arrived in the UK on a small boat a week ago
A man who was staying at the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent has died in hospital, the Home Office has said.
The man reportedly became unwell on Friday and died on Saturday morning. He had arrived in the UK on a small boat on 12 November and was taken to hospital immediately on arrival, The Telegraph reported.
He was then discharged into the controversial processing centre at Manston on 15 November but subsequently became ill again.
The Home Office added: “We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.
“We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.
“A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
A Home Office spokesperson said there was “no evidence at this stage to suggest that this tragic death was caused by an infectious disease”.
They added: “We take the safety and welfare of those in our care extremely seriously and provide 24/7 health facilities with trained medical staff at Manston.”
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies