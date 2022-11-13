Jump to content

More than 40,000 migrants have made Channel crossing this year, government confirms

Sunday 13 November 2022 10:09
More than 40,000 migrants have made the Channel crossing this year, official figures show.

It comes after nearly 1,000 people were found making the journey on small boats on Sunday. These were split across just 22 vessels, according to the government data.

The number of people who have made the crossing this year is already thousands higher than for the whole of 2021.

This is despite ministers vowing to deter asylum seekers from making the journey with policies such as its controversial Rwanda deportation plan.

Charities, however, have called for the government to open more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers to arrive by.

More follows...

