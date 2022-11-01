Overcrowding has made Manston centre a ‘pot that’s boiling over’, workers say

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manston processing centre is like a “pot that is boiling over” due to serious overcrowding, the largest union representing workers at the site has said.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said they have been raising concerns about the number of people at the site “for months, but no-one’s been listening”.

“Why has it taken firebombs to be thrown for anyone to take notice?”, PCS representative Kevin Mills, who works on Border Force, said.

The maximimum capacity of the immigration processing centre in Manston is 1,800 people, but this peaked to around 4,000 over the weekend.

There have been some efforts to reduce the number in the past day, with home secretary Suella Braverman telling cabinet on Tuesday that a “large number” of asylum seekers had been moved out overnight.

Members of the military and UK Border Force extinguish a fire from a petrol bomb, targeting the Border Force centre in Dover (Reuters)

A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at Western Jet Foil immigration centre in Dover on Sunday. He then drove to a nearby petrol station and killed himself.

Counter terrorism police have now taken over the investigation into the attack.

Some members of the PCS union, which represents hundreds of workers across both Manston and Western Jet Foil sites, witnessed the firebombing, Mr Mills said.

“On Sunday our members witnessed the attack and were quick to jump into action to calm things down. Everyone was scared because initially all you heard was a loud bang - no-one knew what was going on,” he said.

Speaking about the conditions at Manston, Mr Mills continued: “People are held for far too long. There’s inadequate bedding and facilites. Sleeping in marquees over the summer is alright, but not now winter’s coming.”

He said that PCS workers have seen “makeshift weapons” at the site.

A view of people thought to be migrants at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility (PA)

“They haven’t been used on us, but the weapons are here. We know because we’ve had to confiscate them.”

Andy Baxter, of the Prison Officers’ Association, told The Independent that residents had been found with weapons fashioned from balsa wood cutlery and toothbrushes.

Mr Mills added: “We’ve seen fights between migrants and other security staff. Our members are fearful. It’s like a powder keg here, ready to blow, like a pot that’s boiling over.”

He said that politicians need to “tone down” their language when talking about immigration.

Home secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised for claiming that the south coast was facing an “invasion” by migrants.

“It’s our members who are working in there. Using incendiary language puts them straight in the firing line,” Mr Mills said.