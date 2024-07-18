Support truly

Marcus Rashford has been disqualified from driving after he was caught speeding at 104mph in his £560,000 Rolls Royce.

The 26-year-old Manchester United forward was caught by undercover police as he drove on the M60 motorway the 564bhp Cullinan Blue Shadow.

He has been banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £1,666 fine.

Rashford was also ordered to pay a £666 victim surcharge and £120 in court costs after he had earlier pleaded guilty to a single speeding offence.

The striker appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court through video link.

The offence, which occurred in December, was just a few months after the footballer crashed another one of his Rolls Royce cars.

After travelling back to United’s Carrington training ground on the team coach from Turf Moor in September, Rashford escaped unhurt after crashing his £700,000 luxury motor.

The incident involved Rashford’s car and one being driven by a member of the public, who also escaped injury.

Following the crash, Rashford said in a post on Instagram: “I’m alright guys thanks for the messages.”

Footage shared on social media showed Rashford’s car dented on the side of the road, with police surrounding the scene with a traffic island toppled too.

While emergency services attended the scene, Rashford did not require medical attention and no arrests were made.

A United spokesperson said at the time: “Marcus is fine and was not injured. It was an accidental collision as he left the training ground after returning from Burnley. It was an incident involving his car and one driven by a member of the public. Thankfully both were uninjured and no ambulance was required.”

The Man United star, who earns £300,000 a week, reportedly owns three Rolls-Royces – a £700k Black Badge Wraith, a £390k Black Badge Cullinan and a £560k Cullinan Blue Shadow.

He also has a £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail and a £350,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante.

This comes as Rashford was axed from the England Euro 2024 squad in favour of call-ups to young and in-form players.

Rashford, who has been in England’s last four major tournament squads, including all three under Southgate, has not started a match since last month’s FA Cup semi-final.

He has only scored eight goals for Manchester United and loses out to wingers who have enjoyed more productive seasons.

But the star has made it into Man Utd's first team for pre-season matches.