Marks & Spencer issues toaster warning over Easter hot cross buns

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Marks & Spencer have issued a warning over their luxury hot cross buns amid fears heating them in a toaster could spark fires this Easter.

The traditional teacake and their Salted Caramely, Extremely Cheesy and Extremely Chocolately versions all contain the warning on their packaging: “This product is not suitable for toasting in a domestic toaster.”

Instead, the advice is to heat them under the grill.

It is thought added ingredients in certain luxury brands mean they could catch alight more easily if put in a toaster.

Dried fruits, nuts, chocolate chips and even cheesy flakes can easily drop off the buns and mould to the toaster. If left to burn inside they could stick to the heating elements producing smoke and even catching alight.

Britain sees 20 million packs flying off the shelves each year (The Independent )

Giving the luxury hot cross bun three-and-a-half stars, our IndyBest reviewers said: “For the hot cross bun purists among you, this offering from M&S doesn’t tamper with tradition. Shiny, chewy and well spiced, these buns were packed full of flavour, with currants in every bite.

“Although we’re not sure what it is that supposedly elevates these hot cross buns to ‘luxury’ status, they offer a delicious classic option that die-hard fans of the seasonal snack will relish.”

The bun’s cross is understood to symbolise the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, which Christians remember on Good Friday – the day on which hot cross buns are traditionally intended to be eaten.

Right-wing MPs have recently hit out at Iceland’s plans to launch hot tick buns so as not to offend any non-Christians.

M&S luxury hot cross buns (Ocado)

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson told the Express: “It’s this type of ridiculous namby-pamby virtual-signalling that is leading to millions of people echoing Reform UK’s call to get our country back.”

Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “Who would buy a frozen tick bun?”

It came as a vet issued a warning in time for Easter as cases of chocolate poisoning in pets surge over the holidays.

The ingestion of chocolate can lead to serious symptoms including seizures and in the worst cases, fatalities.

The problem is worsened by the closure of most surgeries over public holidays, which can lead to pricier vet bills as owners have to take their animals to out-of-hours clinics.

Veterinary surgeon Dr Mark Boddy, from pet helpline PawSquad, said: “Last Easter, we saw calls relating to chocolate ingestion more than double during Easter week. Cases of toxicity and gastric upset in general can be up to triple their usual volume around holidays like Easter, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day.”