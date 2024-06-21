Body found in search for Martin Lewis’s former MoneySavingExpert colleague

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A body has been found in the search for a missing former colleague of MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis, who was last seen on Monday in Norwich.

Anthony Hill, 37, disappeared on the morning of his 37th birthday after visiting a Co-op store on Sprowston Road at 9.58am.

Norfolk police have confirmed that a body was found shortly before 8pm in an area off Heathgate in the city. While formal identification has not taken place yet, his family have been informed.

His death is not believed to be suspicious.

He was last seen at a Co-op in Norwich before disappearing ( NORFOLK CONSTABULARY )

The father-of-two had previously worked on the deals team at the financial website before retraining as a teacher.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Mr Lewis described him as a “lovely man” who went on the “pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching”.

He added: “I have fond memories of Ant and wanted to do what I can to help”.

On Thursday, his wife Kayleigh Hill had said it was “reassuring” that so many people had helped with the search, which had been concentrated on the area around the woodland area of Mousehold Heath.