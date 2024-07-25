Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Money guru Martin Lewis has issued a fresh warning that over one million pensioners are likely missing out on easy-to-claim financial support.

Writing in his latest email update, the Money Saving Expert founder says that many pensioners aren’t aware that they could be eligible for Attendance Allowance, potentially worth thousands of pounds.

This non-means tested benefit is designed to support pensioners who need daily living help. It offers a minimum of £3,700 a year, rising to £5644.6 depending on the level of support needed.

Mr Lewis says he launched his awareness campaign due to the high amount of people thought to be missing out on the support. He first spoke about the issue last year, in which time many people have got in touch to tell him about their success in claiming Attendance Allowance.

Martin Lewis has issued a fresh warning to pensioners in the UK (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

One reader said: “My mother-in-law was granted £73/wk plus £727 backdated to the time of application.

“They then reassessed her Pension Credit as she’s severely disabled, increasing it by £36/wk with a £1,010 back payment. Overall, an annual increase of £7,956”.

He adds that this money has allowed the 89-year-old to hire a cleaner for a few hours a week, enabling her to live more independently.

While Attendance Allowance isn’t means-tested, it does require claimants to meet certain conditions. Crucially, you must be State Pension age, so currently at least 66-years-old.

The benefit is subject to the claimant needing help or supervision for six consecutive months, even if none has been received. This means you need assistance with daily living, or someone to watch you to avoid danger to yourself.

If you believe you’re eligible, you should apply as soon as possible. Payments won’t be backdated, and claims take around eight weeks to process. Most of the time, there won’t need to be an assessment.

Research by Policy in Practice for MSE in December found that people of pension age could be missing out on £5.2 billion worth of unclaimed Attendance Allowance.

They advise that Attendance Allowance can also act as a “passport” to other sources of support, saving thousands on top of the payments. This could include a Disabled Person’s Railcard, a blue parking badge, and even help with council tax.

Policy and Research Director, Rachael Walker said: “Stigma around claiming benefits remains one of the biggest barriers to support for people on low incomes and in ill health.

“Support such as Attendance Allowance is a right, and we are working hard to get this message across through our work to maximise support for people living on low incomes.

“Compared to many other benefits, Attendance Allowance is relatively straightforward to claim. Claims can be made by phone or by downloading a form.”

In April, the research group found that £23 billion worth of benefits went unclaimed in the previous year. This was a £4 billion increase from the year before.

For the latest DWP news and financial support round-up, check out The Independent’s rolling guide