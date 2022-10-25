Martin Lewis shares tip on how to save money while paying off credit card debt
Using the ‘debt-snowball’ method can help stop multiple debts increasing faster
Martin Lewis has reiterated his crucial advice ahead of Christmas that people with multiple credit card debts should focus on clearing the one with the highest APR while paying the minimum on the others.
The personal finance guru urged viewers of ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show to take heed of this tip amid the cost-of-living crisis – when borrowers’ pockets are expected to be hit harder by rising rates of interest and inflation.
If someone has multiple credit cards – or high-charging overdrafts – the majority of the money they have available to pay them off should be allocated to the debt with the highest APR, as failure to do this could see their debt spiral out of control.
Hitting the fastest-rising debt with bigger payments while making minimum monthly payments on other debts, that have lower APRs, is a debt reduction method known as “debt-snowball”.
Mr Lewis also said on his show that people overwhelmed by their financial struggles should contact advice charities so that they can get some peace of mind and a good night’s sleep.
But he warned that the charities are expected to become much busier in the run-up to Christmas, and the weeks after.
Borrowers with medium to high credit scores could benefit from shifting their debts to a credit card with a lower, or even 0 per cent, APR to give them some breathing room while tackling the amount owed, his website MoneySavingExpert says.
“Even if you don't have a great credit score, there are still attainable deals” on balance transfer offers, it adds.
More follows
