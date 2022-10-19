Martin Lewis has revealed three energy bill checks to make if you’re worried about being overcharged.

The Money Saving Expert explained that giving regular meter readings is essential if you do not have a working smart meter, to ensure estimated price hikes are not wrong.

Lewis said customers that are in credit - not debt - should be wary of being overcharged with new bills, but did admit that people coming off a “cheap fix” could see their bills more than double.

He added that If you “pass all those tests” you could be paying too much.

Sign up for our newsletters.