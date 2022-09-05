Martin Lewis visibly despairs as Edwina Currie suggests using tin foil to save energy
Consumer champion has been urging government to take energy crisis seriously
Martin Lewis buried his hands in his head in frustration as former Tory MP Edwina Currie shared a “tip” on how to reduce energy bills with tin foil.
The MoneySavingExpert founder kicked off September with his new Good Morning Britain special, Martin’s Money Monday.
Ms Currie, a guest on the programme, shared her own advice on how to save money on rocketing energy bills by lifting tin foil to the camera and describing a trick that is “dirt cheap”.
She advised viewers to put the foil behind radiators, saying: “It really works, it makes the whole room nice and warm and it means you can turn down your thermostat without it causing discomfort.”
Lewis put his head in his hands and he looked on with despair while the former MP went on to say most people her age have lived in houses without central heating.
In his latest MoneySavingExpert newsletter, he explained how much households will pay when the new energy cap comes in this winter.
Anyone who pays their bills by direct debit will face an 80 per cent increase from £1,971 to £3,549.
Those with prepayment meters will see their bills go up from £2,017 to £3,608 a year.
“The daily standing charges that you pay just for having a bill rose hugely in April, and increased a touch more this time.
“If you have both gas and electricity, the average price cap standing charge is £273 a year before you use anything.”
The consumer champion has been battling for government to take the energy crisis seriously as he has repeatedly stressed that lives will be lost this winter.
As a founder of charity Money and Mental Health, Lewis previously gave a grave warning about the effect the rising bills will have on people’s mental wellbeing.
“I can’t tell you how dangerous what is coming will be for people and their mental health,” he said. “It is awful, what is coming.”
The MSE founder has also invited the new prime minister- once announced- to a live Q&A on energy bills on Good Morning Britain.
