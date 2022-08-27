What is child tax credit?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millions of UK households are set to struggle with sky-high bills as Ofgem increased the energy price cap by more than 80 per cent on Friday.

The doomsday-like move comes during a devastating cost of living crisis, which consumer champion Martin Lewis warned will result in lives lost this winter.

While the government has announced some measures to help alleviate the enormous pressure on households such as a £400 energy rebate, a £650 cost of living payment and some additional help for pensioners, many are still highly concerned about how they will pay their bills- particularly parents and carers.

Here is a brief guide on Child Tax Credit and who can claim it

Child Tax Credit helps people with the costs of raising a child. However, the government is currently trying to replace most tax credits with Universal Credit.

So, you can only claim Child Tax Credit if you are already on Child Tax Credit or if you are receiving Working Tax Credit.

You can get the credit for each young person or child you are responsible for under the 31 August after they turn 16.

If you cannot apply for Child Tax Credit, you can apply for Universal Credit instead.

The amount of Child Tax Credit you can get depends on how many children you’ve got and whether you are making a new claim for Child Tax Credit or already claiming Child Tax Credit.

If you are on Universal Credit, you cannot claim the other tax credits.

Child Tax Credit will not affect your Child Benefit.

Only one household can get Child Tax Credit for each child. This means that if you share responsibility for a child between two households, only one household can claim child tax credits.

According to Citizens Advice, you do not need to be working to get child tax credits, but if you are working then you need to earn less than a certain amount.

HMRC will determine how much you can claim by taking a look at the number of hours you work, how many children you have, and if you are a single parent.

Work out how many children you can claim tax credits for

If your claim started before 6 April 2017:

You get:

the basic amount of Child Tax Credit (known as the ‘family element’)

the ‘child element’ for children born before 6 April 2017

If you have another child on or after 6 April 2017, you’ll usually only get the child element for them if they’re the second child you’re claiming for.

You might get the child element for more children if exceptions apply.

If your claim started on or after 6 April 2017:

You get the child element for up to 2 children. You might get the child element for more children if exceptions apply.

You only get the family element if at least one of your children was born before 6 April 2017.

If all your children were born before 6 April 2017:

You get the child element for all your children. You also get the basic amount (known as the family element).

The basic amount yearly for the 2022-23 tax year is up to £545.

For each child, the rate is up to £2,935.

For each disabled child, it is up to £3,545 and for each severely disabled child it is up to £1,40 which is on top of the basic amount and the disabled child amount.

According to Turn2Us, Child Tax Credit does not include any help with the costs of childcare. If you are already getting tax credits and you are working on a low income, you may be entitled to Working Tax Credit and this benefit can include help with childcare costs.

You can find out whether you can make a claim for Child Tax Credit by using the Turn2Us Benefits Calculator or by seeking advice.