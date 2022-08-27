Energy price cap - live: Chancellor says even Britons earning £45k need ‘urgent’ help to pay bills
Energy price cap could top £7,000 next year as Ofgem announces highest cap on record
The chancellor has warned that middle-income Britons will need “urgent” help from the government in paying their energy bills.
Nadhim Zahawi called on all Britons to reduce their energy consumption. Mr Zahawi told The Telegraph: “My concern is there are those who aren’t on benefits. If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard.”
Experts are warning that the energy price cap could top £7,000 next year as Ofgem announced the highest cap on record.
The energy regulator said that the price cap for the average household would increase by 80% to £3,549 for the three months starting in October.
But experts at energy consultancy Auxilione warned that the cap could double even from that record high by April next year, hitting £7,263.
The prediction is based on the current cost of buying energy on global markets and also sees bills hitting £5,405 in January.
Chancellor warns middle-income Britons will need urgent help from government
The chancellor has warned that even middle-income Britons will need help from the government in paying their energy bills.
In an interview with The Telegraph, Nadhim Zahawi said that it is not just people on benefits who need help and warned that Britons on £45,000 must also try and reduce their energy consumption.
Mr Zahawi said: “My concern is there are those who aren’t on benefits.
“If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard,” he said.
“If you are a pensioner, it’s really hard. So Universal Credit is a really effective way of targeting, but I am looking at what else we can do to make sure we help those who really need the help.” He assured that “we are looking at all the options.”
Good morning and welcome to our live blog covering the UK’s energy bills and cost-of-living crisis, for Saturday 27 August.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies