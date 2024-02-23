Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Money expert Martin Lewis has revealed his five top tips for the cheapest energy tariffs after Ofgem announced the price cap drop on Friday.

Household energy bills have fallen to their lowest in two years, with the average duel-fuel household seeing a fall of £238 for the average dual-fuel household or around £20 a month over the course of a year.

Responding to the announcement, Mr Lewis unveiled five key points of information including tips on which is the cheapest way to pay, switching deals and how to undercut the price cap.

“The new rates for 1 April have just been announced. In a nutshell, for every £100 a Direct Debit user spends on energy today, they’ll pay £87.70 for it from 1 April,” he posted on X.

“So it’s an improvement, and predictions are it’ll drop again in July, though overall prices are still too expensive, nearly double the price of the cheapest pre-crisis.”

He unveiled five top tips beginning with the revelation that prepay meters will become the cheapest way to pay.

He said: “Prepay standing charges have been lowered to equalise them with Direct Debit, yet as prepay unit rates are cheaper, that means overall for a typical user from April, prepay will be about 3% cheaper.

“Prepay, which many of the most vulnerable use, was always the rip off, so this is a staggering turn around.”

He added a note of caution: “Yet before you jump to it, a word of caution... if and when proper competition returns there are rarely any prepay deals.

“All the big money and discounts are thrown out to win new Direct Debit customers. So I strongly suspect Direct Debit will stay by far the overall cheapest for people who switch, but for those who don’t, it’ll be prepay.”

He went on to warn that the “energy bill poll tax”, or standing charges, will get worse as standing charges for direct debits will rise from the current £303 to £334 per year.

“Even though overall bills will fall, standing charges won’t,” he said. “I call standing charges a poll tax as you pay it regardless of usage eg many elderly who only use gas for winter heating, still pay for their meters in summer.

“I believe it is a moral hazard, as those on lower usage get less benefit and are disincentivised from cutting bills.”

According to energy consultancy firm Cornwall Insights, the energy price cap is expected to fall yet again in July as the UK continues to weather the storm after tensions in the Red Sea.

Despite this, bills remain 49% higher than pre-energy crisis levels, with figures from the charity National Energy Action showing that six million households remain in fuel poverty. This is compared to 4.5 million in October 2021.

Martin Lewis’ full list of things you need to know after the Ofgem price cap announcement are:

1. Prepay will become the cheapest way to pay.

2. The energy bill poll tax (standing charges) will get worse. Standing Charges for Direct Debit will rise to £334/yr (from £303 now).

3. Switching deals may be kicked into action for 1 April as Ofgem’s changing one of the two main background rules that stop it.

4. The British Gas Price Promise deal doesn’t’ look as good as it did.

5. You can undercut the Price Cap by 3%.

More follows on this story....