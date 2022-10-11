Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Martin Lewis warns grandparents could be missing out on thousands in state pension boosts

The MoneySavingExpert founder highlights how people could get extra £300 a year

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 11 October 2022 18:00
Comments
Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis could be bad news for renters

Martin Lewis has warned grandparents they could be missing out on thousands of pounds in state pension funds if they look after their grandchildren while the parents are working.

Taking to Twitter to reveal another financial saving grace for households during a crippling cost of living crisis, the MoneySavingExpert (MSE) founder said: “There’s a little known benefit for grandparents who look after their grandchildren while parents work. If ur [sic] a parent of an under 12, if your parent (ie child’s grandparent) do childcare so you can work, u can apply to get em “Specified Adult Childcare Credit”.

“This means they get the National Insurance years that normally go to a parent who is off work looking after children (as you’re working you’ll usually be getting from work). This can add £1,000s to a state pension.”

Mr Lewis is referring to compensation that grandparents under the state pension age can receive known as Specified Adult Childcare credits.

Other family members who look after the children while the parents are working can also receive these credits which are worth £300 a year.

Recommended

They count as a national insurance contribution credit for those who do not work.

You need at least 10 years’ worth of NI payments or credits to qualify for the state pension and at least 35 years’ worth to get the full amount.

According to the government website, the benefit works by transferring the NI credit attached to Child Benefit from the Child Benefit recipient to a specified adult.

Who is eligible?

The grandparent or family member must be under the state pension age, which is 66 years of age.

The child must be aged under 12, or under 17 if they are disabled.

You must be a resident of the United Kingdom, meaning England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but not living in the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

The child’s parent must be entitled to Child Benefit and have a qualifying year for National Insurance.

Martin Lewis warns grandparents they could be missing out on thousands of pounds in state pension boosts

(PA Archive)

Recommended

You can apply for the Specified Adult Childcare credits here.

If you need any help, you can call the national insurance helpline on 0300 200 3500.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in