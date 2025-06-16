Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Lewis has shared his latest tips for the UK’s million of mobile phone users to ensure that they are protecting themselves from both unwelcome costs and scrupulous thieves.

The latest statistics show that thefts directly from people are on the rise, increasing a massive 50 per cent between December 2023 and 2024.

There were around 483,000 incidents of this kind of theft in the year, the date from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed. The most commonly stolen item: mobile phones.

At the same time, millions more people may be letting themselves get a dud deal on their mobile phone contract. Around 14 million people are out of contract, Mr Lewis has said, meaning they are likely getting a sub-optimal return on their payments.

open image in gallery Martin Lewis has shared “the most important thing to check” when ending a mobile phone contract ( PA )

Unfortunately, many are unaware that they are in this position, so the first thing to do is find out. This can be done by texting ‘INFO’ for free to 85075.

Under Ofcom rules, your mobile provider must respond to this text with information relating to your contract, including how much it would cost to terminate it early. If this amount is £0, you’re likely out of contract.

The next thing to do is find the best deal out there, although the choices on offer can feel overwhelming.

Mr Lewis’ Money Saving Expert website offers a handy tool to find the best deal for you, with options to filter by amount of data used, contract length and more. The money expert’s top picks include deals from Lebara, iD Mobile, and O2.

This is important, especially for those paying off their devices and paying for a mobile phone deal in one contract.

Writing on his weekly newsletter, Mr Lewis explained: "People are often shocked by the huge savings reported into my TV show on mobiles. Yet it's often as they've fallen for the same catch, and it's one everyone needs be aware of (check on vulnerable people you know, too).

open image in gallery The companies first announced the landmark deal in June 2023 (Alamy/PA)

"Many sign up to an all-in-one deal, where they get a new phone and their tariff. No problem. That'll usually be at a much higher cost, say £30/mth. Yet once the contract ends and the handset's cost is repaid, some firms - often the big ones - disgracefully don't drop the cost. So you pay the same amount each month, even though the vast bulk of the cost was handset repayment. It should be banned. It isn't.

"So we must self-police. They will always send you an out-of-contract notification. This is the most important thing to check then."

Top tips to protect against phone theft

Once you’ve got the best deal on your device, the last thing you want is for it to get stolen. Mr Lewis shares several pieces of advice to protect against this: