Martin Lewis issues warning to all mobile phone users who pay more than £9 a month

Martin Lewis has issued urgent advice to mobile phone customers which could help knock hundreds off their phone bills each year.

In his latest instalment of money-saving advice, Mr Lewis took aim at the slew of price hikes that started this month.

He warned customers on Thursday that phone bills would rise by up to 17 per cent from April, even for those on a contract, because of rising inflation.

Mr Lewis went on to warn that those paying more than £9 a month on bills were likely being hit with hefty increases.

In order to avoid the hikes, Mr Lewis has urged those 14 million who are out of contract to switch to a new provider.

The Money Saving Expert also shared a cheap sim card comparison tool, all offering deals on unlimited texts and minutes.

He highlighted a deal with Three, which offers users a 100GB Sim for £8.75 per month. Lycamobile, TalkMobile and Smarty are also offering deals in a similar price range.

Mr Lewis pointed to reasons why some might be reluctant to switch, such as needing extra data or wanting to stay with their current provider – but said these issues were not relevant for most.

In a recent Twitter poll, Mr Lewis found that 88 per cent of respondents said they paid over £8/mth, while 60 per cent pay over £15/mth and 34 per cent pay over £30/mth.

“So big savings can be had, provided you’re one of the 14 million households that are out of contract,” he said.

He urged those who are out of contract to try his Cheap Sim comparison tool. It allows you to filter by network, so you can find the cheapest deal for the provider you want. It also flags what each of your chosen networks offer.

He also noted that in reality there are only four mobile networks in the UK: O2, EE, Vodafone and Three – all the rest use another provider’s signal.

The only difference is that there may be perks such as 5G or Wifi calling not offered on cut-price networks, but if you get a signal on the parent network, you’ll get a signal in your home on the cheap network that uses its signal.