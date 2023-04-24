Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:30
Martin Lewis warns air fryers aren’t always the cheapest cooking appliance
Martin Lewis has warned that using an air fryer or a microwave instead of an oven might not save you money on your energy bills.
As the cost of living crisis continues, the MoneySavingExpert warned that the popular appliances may not be more economical.
Mr Lewis explained that cooking small things - like a single jacket potato - in the microwave in just a few minutes is a sensible way to save on energy bills, but cooking a full roast for several people is likely to be more expensive than using an oven.
“A microwave gives you consistent heat whereas an oven is warming up to full temperature and then topping it up so it isn’t running at full power the whole time,” he explained.
