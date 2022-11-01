✕ Close Martin Lewis says it is still possible to claim money back for working from home

The money saving expert is returning with his Martin Lewis Money Show tonight, in the first of a series of programmes aimed at helping people with the cost of living crisis.

He and co-host Angelica Bell have been taking questions from concerned audience members this month on ITV in a series of hour-long live specials, the latest of which airs at 8pm on Tuesday.

It comes as households across the UK struggle to contend with soaring energy bills, rising food costs and higher interest rates, as the new prime minister Rishi Sunak warns of “difficult choices” ahead as he seeks to fill the vast gap torn in nation’s finances.

The series first aired in 2012 – during the government’s austerity drive – in half-hour installments, and since 2016 has broadcast a series of longer live specials to help viewers with the likes of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Lewis has been a fierce advocate for stronger support to help people through the energy crisis, and has also been presenting ITV’s flagship Good Morning Britain show in recent weeks.