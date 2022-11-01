Jump to content

Liveupdated

Martin Lewis money show – live: Consumer champion offers help with cost of living crisis

Consumer champion returns with hour-long live special on ITV

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 01 November 2022 21:04
Comments
Martin Lewis says it is still possible to claim money back for working from home

The money saving expert is returning with his Martin Lewis Money Show tonight, in the first of a series of programmes aimed at helping people with the cost of living crisis.

He and co-host Angelica Bell have been taking questions from concerned audience members this month on ITV in a series of hour-long live specials, the latest of which airs at 8pm on Tuesday.

It comes as households across the UK struggle to contend with soaring energy bills, rising food costs and higher interest rates, as the new prime minister Rishi Sunak warns of “difficult choices” ahead as he seeks to fill the vast gap torn in nation’s finances.

The series first aired in 2012 – during the government’s austerity drive – in half-hour installments, and since 2016 has broadcast a series of longer live specials to help viewers with the likes of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Lewis has been a fierce advocate for stronger support to help people through the energy crisis, and has also been presenting ITV’s flagship Good Morning Britain show in recent weeks.

1667336640

Viewers in England told how to pick up free pack of beer

Martin Lewis has advised viewers in England that they can pick up a free four-pack of Heineken Silver beer at Tesco using a new voucher.

Andy Gregory1 November 2022 21:04
1667336439

NHS workers advised to get Blue Light discount cards

Those who work in the NHS have been advised to pick up a £5 Blue Light card, which claims to offer more than 15,000 high street and online discounts at large retailers and local businesses, including restaurants, for health workers and other emergency service workers.

Andy Gregory1 November 2022 21:00
1667336237

Viewers urged to check if they are eligible for tax-free childcare

Martin Lewis urges viewers to check whether they are eligible for tax-free childcare.

Those with children aged three to four are usually due 15-30 hours free a week, applied to 30 to 40 weeks of the year, Mr Lewis says.

If you are eligible for tax-free childcare, you must be working 16 hours or more per week, earning a minimum of the national living wage. You put in 80p and the government puts in 20p up to a maximum of £2,000 per year, he says.

Andy Gregory1 November 2022 20:57
1667335608

Viewers ask what constitutes a sensible investment fee

Asked what a sensible investment fee would be, chartered financial planner Sarah Lord says that the fees vary significantly.

Consumers should be aware that they do pay higher fees in the first year due to the cost of setting up those investments, she adds.

If you’re investing in active fund management, fees could be up to 1.5 per cent per annum, Ms Lord says.

If you are considering investing your lifetime savings, seek out an independent financial adviser, says Martin Lewis.

Andy Gregory1 November 2022 20:46
1667335521

Look at a longer timeframe if considering stocks and shares ISA, financial planner says

Chartered financial planner Sarah Lord says that if you are looking to invest in a stocks and shares ISA, you should look at a five-year or longer time-frame.

The best part is you don’t pay any tax on your income from the shares, and capital gains tax is applied when you sell your investment if you make a gain.

People should “drip-feed” their investments given the current instability of the markets, Ms Lord says.

Andy Gregory1 November 2022 20:45
1667334925

Martin Lewis asks whether people should ‘use or lose’ their cash ISAs

Martin Lewis is talking about the Personal Savings Allowance.

He says far more people now will be paying tax on savings in their ISAs.

He asks whether people should “use or lose” their cash ISAs, in which you can put up to £20,000 per year tax-free.

If you’ve not got a tax ISA but you pay tax on some of your savings, he suggests you should open an ISA an put your taxable savings in.

Andy Gregory1 November 2022 20:35
1667334202

Viewers asked to vote in poll on premium bonds scenario

The MoneySavingExpert founder is asking people with Twitter to take part in a poll in which he asks viewer’s opinions on the best way forward in a scenario in which two young siblings are gifted premium bonds by their grandmother.

“Against the odds one wins £50,000. Should the parents ask the winning child to give 1/2 to their sibling or leave it as winner takes all?” he asks.

Andy Gregory1 November 2022 20:23
1667333979

People urged to use government’s Help to Save scheme

Martin Lewis urges people who are eligible to take advantage of the government’s Help to Save scheme, savings accounts which allow certain people entitled to working tax credit or receiving universal credit to get a bonus of 50p for every £1 they save over 4 years.

Andy Gregory1 November 2022 20:19
1667333810

Top fixed saving rates now 4.85%

The top fixed rate interest savings accounts are now 4.85 per cent – the highest since 2009, Martin Lewis says.

These are guaranteed rates, however you are unable to access the cash.

For those considering changing banks, he says to wait a week and see what happens to fix rates. However, Mr Lewis urges those who have not changed bank in years to do it now.

Andy Gregory1 November 2022 20:16
1667333555

‘Savings are losings’ as a result of inflation, says Martin Lewis

“Savings are losings” as a result of inflation running at 9 per cent, Martin Lewis says.

He adds that you can mitigate this by making sure you are on the top rate of easy access savings, which are set at the cost of UK borrowing (around 4 per cent) – as opposed to the base rate which can be around 1 per cent.

Andy Gregory1 November 2022 20:12

