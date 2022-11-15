✕ Close Martin Lewis shares checklist on how to cut your energy usage at home

Martin Lewis has issued a stark Black Friday warning to shoppers preparing to pile their baskets high with heavily discounted items in the pre-Christmas sales.

“This is my Black Friday memo...” he wrote on Twitter, alongside an image of a post-it note emblazoned with the advice: “If you were going to buy it anyway and it’s half price, you’ve saved 50 per cent. If you weren’t going to buy it, but do because it’s half price you’ve wasted 100 per cent.”

The annual consumer event is derived from the post-Thanksgiving US tradition. It often marks one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and sparks vehement criticism for its encouragement of over-consumption and potential to inflict severe environmental damage.

Mr Lewis’ warning comes as he prepares to host the new series hisThe Martin Lewis Money Show Live, broadcast on ITV every Tuesday from 8pm to 9pm.

The programme is now into its 12th series and celebrating its 10-year anniversary on the air. It promises to showcase “must-knows to prepare for the months ahead” as families face staggering hikes in household bills.