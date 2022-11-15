Martin Lewis - latest: Money expert issues Black Friday warning as new show to air
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live airs tonight from 8pm on ITV
Martin Lewis has issued a stark Black Friday warning to shoppers preparing to pile their baskets high with heavily discounted items in the pre-Christmas sales.
“This is my Black Friday memo...” he wrote on Twitter, alongside an image of a post-it note emblazoned with the advice: “If you were going to buy it anyway and it’s half price, you’ve saved 50 per cent. If you weren’t going to buy it, but do because it’s half price you’ve wasted 100 per cent.”
The annual consumer event is derived from the post-Thanksgiving US tradition. It often marks one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and sparks vehement criticism for its encouragement of over-consumption and potential to inflict severe environmental damage.
Mr Lewis’ warning comes as he prepares to host the new series hisThe Martin Lewis Money Show Live, broadcast on ITV every Tuesday from 8pm to 9pm.
The programme is now into its 12th series and celebrating its 10-year anniversary on the air. It promises to showcase “must-knows to prepare for the months ahead” as families face staggering hikes in household bills.
What do we know so far about the new season of 'The Martin Lewis Money Show Live’?
The new series of The Martin Lewis Money Show Live is set to be broadcast tonight as Britons confront the sky-high cost of living.
Starting today, the hit show will be broadcast on ITV every Tuesday from 8pm to 9pm.
The programme is now into its 12th series and celebrating its 10-year anniversary on the air.
Tonight’s episode promises to showcase “must-knows to prepare for the months ahead” as families face staggering hikes in household bills.
Also in store is “The Big Briefing, a News You Can Use catch-up.” Mr Lewis will also answers questions regarding viewers’ “most pressing money matters.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies