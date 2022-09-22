Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to parents missing out on £2,000 free childcare

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to parents across the UK who could be missing out on free childcare.

His MoneySavingExpert website alerted families that they could receive up to £2,000 a year in childcare support.

If the child has a disability, the total could rise up to £4,000 a year in support.

For every 80p you put in your tax-free childcare account, the state adds 20p.

Breaking this down, this means you can get up to £500 every 3 months for each of your children, and up to £1,000 every 3 months if a child is disabled.

MSE said this “essentially gives you basic-rate tax back on your bill.”

Am I eligible for tax-free childcare?

According to the government, your eligibility depends on:

if you are working

your income (and your partner’s income, if you have one)

your child’s age and circumstances

your immigration status

Your child must be 11 or under and usually live with you. They stop being eligible on 1 September after their 11th birthday.

Adopted children are eligible, but foster children are not.

If your child is disabled you may get up to £4,000 a year until they’re 17. They’re eligible for this if they:

get Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Armed Forces Independence Payment, Child Disability Payment (Scotland only) or Adult Disability Payment (Scotland only)

are certified as blind or severely sight-impaired

You’re expected to earn at least £1,853.28, which is the National Living Wage for those over 23. Your partner must earn this too.

You cannot get tax-free childcare at the same time as claiming Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Universal Credit or childcare vouchers.

