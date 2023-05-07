Martin Lewis issues £300 warning to everyone who claims a pension

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to pensioners who could miss out on a £301 payment from the government.

The consumer champion shared the advice on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, where Mr Lewis helps viewers navigate the cost of living crisis in his Wallet Wednesdays segment.

He warned that around a million people have just over two weeks to access a Pension Credit benefit from the Department for Work and Pensions.

“Pension Credit is a top-up benefit that helps those of state pension age who are not getting enough income. Now, I've long been saying there are one million pensioners in the UK eligible for it who do not claim it. It's an absolute tragedy,” Mr Lewis told viewers.

“They've paid into the system for all of their lives and they're not getting this important top-up.”

He added that it is a “really crucial” time to be accessing these payments.

“While the current Cost of Living payment has already started being paid out and for most people the eligibility period is over, Pension Credit can be backdated, so what this means is if you are eligible you will get that £301 and you've got until the 19 May in order to claim.

“Simply by claiming Pension Credit, even if you're only entitled to a small amount, you will get the £301.”

The warning comes as more than seven million households across the UK will have received a £301 cost-of-living payment by the end of Wednesday, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said.

The payments are part of a package of wider government support announced to tackle the cost of living in 2023-24, including a further £300 payment for eligible families in autumn 2023, with a payment of £299 in spring 2024.

Mel Stride, work and pensions secretary, said: “Paying more than seven million households £301 in a little over a week underlines our commitment to ensure those on the lowest income are protected from the worst of rising prices and give them peace of mind.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We know the impact that rising prices are having on families, which is why we are providing significant support to millions through these direct cash payments.”

People will be eligible for the £301 cost-of-living payment if they have been entitled to a payment for certain benefits between 16 January and 15 February 2023, including, for example, universal credit, pension credit and child tax credit.