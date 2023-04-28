Martin Lewis says ‘millions’ of couples missing out on ‘over £1,000’

Martin Lewis has urged married couples to check their marriage tax allowance entitlement, suggesting “millions are missing out” on saving money.

“If you are a basic 20 per cent taxpayer and are married or in a civil partnership... and you are with somebody who is a non-taxpayer - so simply they don’t earn enough in a year to pay income tax - then the non-taxpayer can give 10 per cent of their personal allowance to the taxpayer so that taxpayer then has more money they earn that isn’t taxed,” Lewis explained.

“It’s worth over £250 this year and can be backdated for four prior years, if you did that, it’s a cheque of over a grand coming to you.”

