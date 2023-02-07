Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tesco has issued a voucher-expiry warning to its Clubcard customers as food prices remain at painfully high levels – with consumer expert Martin Lewis chiming in to offer a hack of his own.

More than 20 million people in the UK currently hold a Tesco Clubcard, which allows shoppers to receive special discounts on selected items as well as rack up points they can redeem later as vouchers for use in-store.

Customers can use their Clubcard vouchers to bring down the cost of their weekly shop or fuel, treat themselves to money-off at more than 100 Reward Partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers or pick up a new deal with Tesco Mobile.

But while they are racking up points, many are forgetting to use them before they expire. Over two million Tesco customers have now been reminded to spend more than £16 million-worth of Clubcard vouchers before they expire at the end of February.

The vouchers, which were first issued in February 2021, will expire on 28 February 2023 and could instead be used to help out at a tough time of year for family budgets as inflation soars.

“We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices,” Tesco loyalty director Tash Whitmey said.

“With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of February, we’re reminding customers to spend them in what can be a tough time of year, as family budgets feel the new year strain.”

MoneySavingExpert, the website founded by Mr Lewis, has in turn issued its own reminder to readers and offered a tip on extending the vouchers beyond their expiry date.

"While Clubcard vouchers are valid for two years, if yours are expiring but you don’t want to use them yet, there’s a crafty way you can extend the expiry date for another two years, but you must do so before 11.59pm on Tuesday 28 February," it said.

“If you spend 50p using a £10 Clubcard voucher, you’ll get £9.50 back as new vouchers.

“There's no minimum spend, but the aim’s to shell out as little as possible. A good option might be a 50p restaurant voucher (worth £1.50 at your chosen restaurant).”

The personal finance whizz previously recommended the hack on his ITV show back in December.

Tesco’s warning comes after the supermarket giant announced in December that it is revising its Clubcard scheme to give out coupons to loyal shoppers more often.

Customers who download its new Clubcard & Grocery app, which will replace its existing Clubcard app this year, will reportedly receive digital coupons three times more often under the new system.

This will mean the store’s customers will be sent personalised, money-saving offers based on their repeat-buys and purchase history every two weeks, rather than only eight times a year under the present approach.