Supermarket rationing – latest: UK stores launch limits on food after shelves lay empty
Bad weather and transport problems are behind the supply disruptions
UK supermarkets have started rationing selected fruit and vegetables as supply issues leave shelves empty across the country.
A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen UK supermarket shelves left bare of tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce.
Asda has introduced a customer limit of three on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries, and Morrisons said it would be introducing limits of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers from today.
Other supermarkets are understood to be considering similar temporary measures.
It is understood that retailers believe the problems stem from poor yields on the continent and north Africa, and that supplies will improve in the coming days or weeks.
Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, which represents UK supermarkets, said: “Difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes and peppers.”
Where are the tomatoes?
Britain is facing a shortage of vegetables, particularly tomatoes, after supermarket supplies were hit by disrupted harvests in southern Europe and north Africa.
Grocers said the situation was exacerbated by less winter production in greenhouses in Britain and the Netherlands due to high energy costs.
Though largely self-sufficient in the summer, Britain typically imports 95 per cent of its tomatoes and 90 per cent of its lettuces from December to March, according to BRC data.
Asda, Britain’s third largest grocer, said it had introduced a temporary three-pack limit for purchases of tomatoes, while rival Morrisons said it would impose a cap of two items per customer.
Supermarkets across the UK have begun rationing fresh food items in a move that is expected to last “weeks”.
A poor harvest in Europe means Asda is now limiting customers to a maximum of three items such as peppers, lettuce and broccoli.
Morrisons will also start a ban of more than two items from today, with limited produce including tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.
Rich Booth and Eleanor Noyce report.
Supplies from Britain’s major winter sources have also been badly affected by weather
ICYMI | Brexit adding to ‘crippling’ UK food supply crisis
Brexit has added to the UK’s mounting food supply crisis which has seen a “crippling” shortage of some goods in the supermarket, the nation’s farming union has said.
The National Farmers Union (NFU) said current egg shortages “could just be the start” and warned that consumers could soon see a scarcity of tomatoes, cucumbers, pears and other fresh produce.
NFU president Minette Batters said Britain’s fruit and vegetable supply could soon be “in trouble”, as she urged the government to help producers under severe strain from soaring costs.
Adam Forrest has more.
Fruit and veg supply could be ‘in trouble’, says NFU – citing added costs of Brexit and Ukraine war
Why supermarkets had empty shelves over the weekend
Shoppers have hit out after reports of empty shelves in supermarkets across the country at the weekend.
Morrisons has admitted a tomato shortage and a general lack of fresh vegetables is reported elsewhere.
Andrea Cowan, the SNP councillor for Rutherglen Central & North, posted a photo on Twitter showing a lack of veg at a site in her local area.
Read more:
Shoppers were unable to get tomatoes at a Morrison’s supermarket as fresh produce sector continues to feel pressure from rising energy costs and a shortage of workers
Shortages reported in Ireland alongside UK, with Brexit “unlikely” to be a factor
It isn’t just UK supermarkets that are struggling with fresh produce shortages: stock levels in Ireland have been depleted, too.
Tesco Ireland has reported that its stock levels have been temporarily affected, with locally-owned chain SuperValu confirming similar issues.
Industry sources told the BBC that the UK may be suffering on account of lower domestic production and more complex supply chains alongside a price-sensitive market. However, these sources suggest that Brexit is “unlikely” to be a factor.
Wholesaler Ken Mortimer, CEO of Heritage Fine Food Company, does not believe that Brexit is the cause of the current shortages.
The impact of new border procedures for fruit and vegetable imports will not be seen until January 2024. Imports from Morocco - outside the EU - are already being subjected to border checks.
“Major shortages” expected in domestically grown crops too, says fresh produce firm boss
As UK supermarket shelves appear devoid of fresh produce, it isn’t just European growers that are struggling with severe weather: UK farmers have been impacted, too.
Tim O’Malley, managing director of Nationwide Produce, one of the UK’s largest fresh produce firms, has warned customers of “major shortages” in domestically grown crops.
UK crops of carrots, parsnips, cabbage and cauliflower have been impacted by the poor weather, Mr O’Malley stated.
“The biggest issue we now have as an industry is not inflation, it’s mother nature,” he told the BBC.
Cuts to post-Brexit farm subsidies contributing towards shortages, says National Farmers Union UK
National Farmers Union UK’s president Minette Batters has stated that cuts to post-Brexit farm subsidies have contributed towards production falls.
“For protected crop growers, those growing [crops] under cover, the price of gas means that they are mothballing many of their businesses,” Ms Batters told reports at the NFU’s annual conference. “We are seeing huge contractions — the lowest levels of production since 1985, when records began.”
Steep increases in the price of raw materials, labour and energy have also contributed towards production decreases in other areas of agricultures, including eggs. As Ms Batters notes, almost 1 billion fewer eggs were produced in 2022 than in 2019.
“Other sectors are facing an uncertain future as direct [subsidy] payments are phased out against a backdrop of high cost inflation,” she added.
On Tuesday, ministers announced that they would provide than £168 million in grants for farmers in an effort to fund innovation, animal health and welfare changes, and environmental protection.
“The situation is becoming worrying”, say Spanish farmers
“The situation is becoming worrying as some companies are struggling to meet their customers’ schedules,” the Confederation of Fruit and Vegetable Producers’ Organisations of Almeria, Coexphal told Der Spiegel.
The UK is largely self-sufficient during the summer months, but typically imports 95% of its tomatoes and 90% of its lettuce from December to March.
Throughout 2022, British grocers suffered supply disruptions largely on account of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, before Christmas, stocks improved.
Elsewhere, in February 2023, Morocco banned the export of tomatoes, onions and potatoes to West African countries in a bid to decrease domestic prices and protect its exports to Europe.
Availability of produce down by 30-40%, catering supplier reports
Following widespread supermarket shortages, catering supplier Reynolds has remarked that the availability of produce is down by between 30% and 40% on some crops, The Guardian reports.
Wholesale prices have increased by up to three times compared to normal levels in some cases, rendering not only empty shelves an issue in some UK supermarkets, but inflation too.
