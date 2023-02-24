As pasta prices double, which food items have been hit worst by inflation?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Food inflation has caused the price of everyday grocery items to skyrocket, with the price of pasta nearly doubling in two years.

British shoppers are seeing the average weekly shop bite harder into their budgets, with shoppers relying on value ranges bearing the brunt of the price rises.

The cost of value items was up 21.6 per cent in January on a year before, well in excess of overall grocery inflation of 15.9 per cent, consumer analysis platform, Which? found.

In comparison, branded goods rose by 13.2 per cent over the year, own-label premium ranges were up 13.4 per cent and standard own-brand items increased 18.9 per cent.

The average price of pasta in the UK has risen from 50p in 2021 to 95p today, figures by retail research firm Assosia.

Which? analysed inflation on more than 25,000 food and drink products at eight major supermarkets – Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

Its findings suggest those who are likely to be already struggling to feed their families and pay their bills during the cost-of-living crisis are being hit disproportionately with the sharpest food price increases.

Some of the biggest price increases on supermarket value items in the last year include Sainsbury’s muesli rising 87.5 per cent from £1.20 to £2.25, tins of sliced carrots up 63 per cent from 20p to 33p at Tesco, and pork sausages up 58.2 per cent from 80p to £1.27 at Asda.

The Independent has been tracking the cost of a basket of 12 everyday essential shopping items. The total has increased by £6.42 from £19.55 in April 2022 to £25.97 in 2023.

Below is how grocery item prices have changed in under a year:

Pasta

According to our shop, pasta has increased from 75p in April 2022 to 95p today, rising 32 per cent in less than 12 months.

One of the biggest reasons for food price rises is the increased burden on food producers who have been hit with higher energy costs.

“The food supply chain is extremely complicated. The products can change hands many times, before they come to us as the consumer,” James Walton of food and consumer goods research charity, IGD, said.

“And so it takes a long time for the costs increases at the start of the supply chain to be passed down all of the steps until we actually encounter them in the store.”

A 500g packet of pasta from Waitrose’s own range sits at the higher end at £2.00, one of the highest price points of major supermarkets in the UK.

Butter

One of the biggest increases in our shop was the price of butter which has risen from £2.55 to £3.50 (37 per cent) for a 450g packet.

Milk also saw a 26 per cent increase in our shop, going from £1.30 for a four pint carton to £1.65 today.

Which?’s research also that the butter and spreads category continued to show significant inflation, up 29.9 per cent, as did milk, which went up by 26.1 per cent on average across all eight supermarkets.

The skyrocketing price of spreadable butter is thought to be down to the increase in the price of oil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The war also put pressure on the price of cooking oils in butter and has escalated the cost of fertilisers and feed used by farmers to produce milk.

Meat

The price of meat also increased in The Independent’s shop rising 12 per cent from £2.85 in April to £3.19 this year.

Globally, meat prices have been going up also due to rising energy costs.

Sweet Potatoes

Some items in our shop did see price decreases from April to 2023.

Sweet potatoes (1kg) were priced at £1.30 in April 2022, but fell by 23 per cent in our basket to 99p today. Basmati rice (1kg) also dropped in price by 14 per cent from £2.05 in April to £1.75 today according to our shop.

Bananas also decreased from April 2022 to today according to our shop. However, with current pressures on fresh produce, it’s likely that the price of fruit could increase across major supermarkets.

Baked Beans

British family favourite - baked beans - increased 25 per cent in our shop from 40p a tin to 50p.

Bread also saw a significant increase up 26 per cent from April 2022 to today. The war in Ukraine put considerable pressure on grain availability causing prices to skyrocket globally.

Prices have started to come down after a deal between Ukraine and Russia to allow the export of grain from the Black Sea after months of blockage.

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: “It’s clear that food costs have soared in recent months, but our inflation tracker shows how households relying on supermarket value ranges are being hit the hardest.

“Supermarkets need to act and Which? is calling for them to ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them, particularly in areas where people are most in need.

“Supermarkets must also do more to ensure transparent pricing enables people to easily work out which products offer the best value and target their promotions to support people who are really struggling.”