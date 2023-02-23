Supermarket rationing – latest: Tesco joins Asda, Aldi and Morrisons by introducing limits
Tesco is latest supermarket to limit purchases of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to three units per person
Tesco has joined other supermarkets in limiting sales of certain fruit and vegetables as shortages have left shelves stripped bare.
Britain’s biggest supermarket has introduced a cap of three items per customer on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.
The news comes as retail experts have warned food shortages could “last for weeks,” with the government told that the “clock is ticking”.
National Farming Union (NFU) president Minette Batters said this week at the NFU conference that the production of tomatoes and cucumbers is expected to drop to “the lowest levels since records began in 1985”.
She told the government the “clock is ticking” to action the post-Brexit subsidy scheme and get inflation under control so farmers can produce more reliably.
But environment secretary, Theresa Coffey, rejected responsibility for the current supermarket rationing of fruit and vegetables, saying: “We can’t control the weather in Spain.”
In the winter months, the UK imports around 95 per cent of its tomatoes and 90 per cent of its lettuces, most of it from Spain and north Africa.
Supermarket rationing could last for weeks, retail experts warn
Food shortages in supermarkets could “last for weeks,” retail experts have warned as the government is told the “clock is ticking”.
Tesco joined Asda, Aldi and Morrison’s as the latest supermarket to ration fresh produce as shelves across the country lay empty.
National Farming Union (NFU) president Minette Batters said this week at the NFU conference that the production of tomatoes and cucumbers is expected to drop to “the lowest levels since records began in 1985”.
She told the government the “clock is ticking” to action the post-Brexit subsidy scheme and get inflation under control so farmers can produce more reliably.
But environment secretary, Theresa Coffey, rejected responsibility for the current supermarket rationing of fruit and vegetables, saying: “We can’t control the weather in Spain.”
My colleague Maryam Zakhir-Hussain has more:
Supermarket rationing could last for weeks, retail experts warn
Production of tomatoes and cucumbers expected to drop to ‘lowest levels since records began,’ National Farming Union warns
Supermarket value range shoppers bearing brunt of inflation, says report
Shoppers relying on the cheapest supermarket ranges are bearing the brunt of grocery inflation with price rises on value items far outstripping those of branded and premium products.
The price of value items was up 21.6 per cent in January on a year before, well in excess of overall grocery inflation of 15.9 per cent, according to ‘Which?’.
Branded goods in comparison rose by 13.2 per cent over the year, own-label premium ranges were up 13.4 per cent and standard own-brand items increased 18.9 per cent.
‘Which?’ analysed inflation on more than 25,000 food and drink products at eight major supermarkets - Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.
Britain is the (empty) basket case of Europe
Britain’s biggest supermarket has begun rationing fresh fruit and vegetables as a row erupted over shortages that have left shelves bare.
A shortage of tomatoes has widened to other fruit and vegetables due to a combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe.
But farmers and retailers have pointed the finger at Brexit, with former Sainsbury’s chief executive Justin King saying shops had been hurt by the decision to leave the European Union.
He said north Kent previously had the largest greenhouses in Europe “but it’s a sector that’s been hurt horribly by Brexit”.He also said supermarkets had suffered from the government’s decision to exclude the industry from its energy support scheme.
Jane Dalton has more.
Britain is (empty) basket case of Europe as supermarkets ration fruit and veg
Ex-Sainbury’s boss among those blaming Brexit as industry warns shortages will last weeks
Shoppers likely to face shortage for weeks, says expert
Abhi Ghadge, an associate professor with the Cranfield School of Management, said that Brexit isn’t the only thing to blame for the produce shortage in the UK and consumers will continue to face the issue in the coming weeks.
“Fresh salad, cucumbers, cabbages and cauliflowers will all be hit by shortages in the coming weeks. But we can’t just blame Brexit.
“A range of issues are having an impact on supply chains. With the rising cost of heating greenhouses, and labour costs increasing, British and European farmers have scaled back on producing certain goods.
“Supermarkets need innovative solutions. Local sourcing and alternate suppliers are some commonly used supply chain strategies which can help manage such issues.
“The UK government also needs to play a part, building resilience around these recurring supply chain issues with food shortages.”
Which supermarkets are rationing tomatoes?
Supply issues are leaving UK supermarkets with shortages of tomatoes and other fresh produce.
Due to a combination of factors including bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe and supply chain issues, shoppers have been met with empty shelves since last weekend.
Asda announced it will be limiting customers to a maximum of three items such as tomatoes, peppers, lettuce and broccoli in response to the problem.
Morrisons will also start a ban on more than two items, limiting purchases of tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.
Kate Plummer reports.
Which supermarkets are rationing tomatoes and other fresh food products?
Four British supermarkets have introduced purchase limits for customers following shortages of fresh produce
Shelves left bare after supply issues lead to supermarket rations
Supply chain issues have forced supermarkets across the UK to impose food rations on their customers.
This footage shows shelves left bare after a combination of bad weather conditions and transport issues led to chaos.
Asda customers will be limited to buying just three items of certain fruits and vegetables.
Similarly, Morrisons said it would be introducing limits of two selected items.
While initially, it was tomatoes that were short of supply, the issues have now spread to other fruits and vegetables.
Watch:
Shelves left bare after supply issues lead to supermarket rations
Supply chain issues have forced supermarkets across the UK to impose food rations on their customers. This footage shows shelves left bare after a combination of bad weather conditions and transport issues led to chaos. Asda customers will be limited to buying just three items of certain fruits and vegetables. Similarly, Morrisons said it would be introducing limits of two selected items. While initially, it was tomatoes that were short of supply, the issues have now spread to other fruits and vegetables. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Tesco issues six-day warning to anyone who uses a Clubcard
Tesco has issued a voucher-expiry warning to its Clubcard customers as food prices remain at painfully high levels and shelves are depleted of fresh produce – with consumer expert Martin Lewis chiming in to offer a hack of his own.
More than 20 million people in the UK currently hold a Tesco Clubcard, which allows shoppers to receive special discounts on selected items as well as rack up points they can redeem later as vouchers for use in-store.
Customers can use their Clubcard vouchers to bring down the cost of their weekly shop or fuel, treat themselves to money-off at more than 100 Reward Partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers or pick up a new deal with Tesco Mobile.
But while they are racking up points, many are forgetting to use them before they expire. Over two million Tesco customers have now been reminded to spend more than £16 million-worth of Clubcard vouchers before they expire at the end of February.
The vouchers, which were first issued in February 2021, will expire on 28 February 2023 and could instead be used to help out at a tough time of year for family budgets as inflation soars.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley reports:
Tesco issues six-day warning to anyone who uses a Clubcard
Shoppers have until end of February before their discount vouchers expire
Former Sainsbury’s CEO says UK supermarkets have been ‘hurt horribly by Brexit’
UK supermarkets have been “hurt horribly by Brexit”, according to former Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King.
Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, Mr King addressed the fresh produce supply issues that have seen the likes of Tesco, Asda and Morrisons ration certain items.
Mr King added that UK greenhouses, previously known to grow tomatoes, have suffered in recent years.
“North Kent, in Thanet, [had] the largest greenhouses in Europe, which used to be full of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes,” he explained.
“But those greenhouses have suffered... I hate to say it... but it’s a sector that’s been hurt horribly by Brexit.”
Watch:
Former Sainsbury’s CEO says UK supermarkets have been ‘hurt horribly by Brexit’
UK supermarkets have been “hurt horribly by Brexit”, according to former Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King. Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, Mr King addressed the fresh produce supply issues that have seen the likes of Tesco, Asda and Morrisons ration certain items. Mr King added that UK greenhouses, previously known to grow tomatoes, have suffered in recent years. “North Kent, in Thanet, [had] the largest greenhouses in Europe, which used to be full of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes,” he explained. “But those greenhouses have suffered... I hate to say it... but it’s a sector that’s been hurt horribly by Brexit.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Supermarket food shortages: Europeans mock UK shoppers with pictures of shelves full of fruit and veg
People living in Europe are sharing pictures of their packed supermarket shelves to lay bare the reality of Britain’s recent food shortages.
British supermarkets have been hit with shortages since the weekend due to adverse weather, transport problems and other factors, with Morrisons admitting to a lack of tomatoes and shoppers reporting difficulties sourcing fresh vegetables in other supermarkets.
Asda announced it will be limiting customers to a maximum of three items such as tomatoes, peppers, lettuce and broccoli in response to the problem.
Aldi confirmed it has also begun rationing fresh produce, according to a spokesperson.
Meanwhile, Morrisons will also start a ban on more than two items tomorrow, limiting purchases of tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.
My colleague Kate Plummer has more:
Supermarket rationing: Europeans mock UK shoppers with pictures of full shelves
People living in Europe are sharing images contrasting their supermarkets with those in the UK
Tesco employee reveals meaning behind ‘secret code’ offering fresh fruit and vegetables
British supermarkets throw away 100,000 still-edible food items every year, according to research from The Grocer, with the total waste tossed out by the UK as a whole enough to feed 30 million people a year.
Much of this comes from households chucking out everyday items bought fresh but not used in time, notably bread, milk and bananas, rather than businesses, but mass grocery retailers have taken steps to try and address the problem.
The rise of waste-cutting delivery services such as Oddbox is one example, another is supermarkets removing sell-by and use-by dates from the labels on packages of fruit and vegetables in a bid to reduce waste and encourage shoppers to judge for themselves whether they believe produce is still ready to use.
But for consumers still seeking reassurance about the age of the items they pick up in the fresh produce aisle, one TikTok user thinks they have cracked the code.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Tesco employee reveals meaning behind ‘secret code’
One TikToker thinks they’ve cracked the code for getting fresh fruit and vegetables every time you shop
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies