What is Martyn’s Law?

The UK government will unveil new draft anti-terrorism legislation next spring requiring public venues and local authorities to draw up preventive action plans to ensure British citizens are better protected.

The proposal that will be debated in parliament has become known as Martyn’s Law in memory of Martyn Hett, 29, one of the 22 people killed in the attack on the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

Figen Murray, Martin’s mother, has long campaigned for the legislation and helped develop the plans after taking part in public consultations with the entertainment industry, charities, local authorities, security experts and survivors of previous atrocities.

She revealed that the prime minister had contacted her personally, on a particularly poignant date, to give her the news that the government would be pressing ahead with the proposed law.

“I got a phone call off Rishi Sunak himself on Thursday morning, which was incredible because it was actually Martyn’s 35th birthday,” she said.

“The prime minister knew about the birthday, so he mentioned it at the beginning, which was rather nice of him. I said to him it was the best birthday present I could have hoped for for Martyn.”

Reflecting on the success of her campaign, she said: “Martyn’s Law isn’t going to stop terrorism, but common-sense security and making sure venues are doing all they can to keep people safe could mean fewer suffer what myself and the families of Manchester have had to endure.

“I welcome the government’s commitment to including smaller venues and working quickly on this legislation. It is vital we now take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and others wherever possible and I hope other countries learn from this groundbreaking legislation.”

Martyn’s Law looks set to follow a tiered model linked to the type of activity taking place and the size of the expected audience and will seek to improve how prepared a venue is without putting an undue burden on business.

A standard tier will apply to locations with a maximum capacity of more than 100 people. Venues will need to undertake low-cost effective measures such as training, information sharing and completion of a preparedness plan.

An enhanced tier will focus on high-capacity locations. Those that can hold 800 or more will be required to undertake an additional risk assessment that will inform the development and implementation of a thorough security plan.

The government will also establish an inspection and enforcement regime, issuing sanctions for breaches and will provide statutory guidance and bespoke support.

“The new duty will require venues to take steps to improve public safety, with measures dependent on the size of the venue and the activity taking place,” the Home Office explained.

“Recent attacks demonstrate that terrorists may choose to target a broad range of locations. Martyn’s Law will ensure that security preparedness is delivered consistently across the UK, ensuring better protection of the public.”

Campaigner Figen Murray (PA)

Both senior police officers and seven former home secretaries – Jack Straw, David Blunkett, Charles Clarke, Jacqui Smith, Amber Rudd, Sajid Javid and Priti Patel – had previously written to Mr Sunak to urge him to bring forward the legislation without delay.

After announcing the proposals would be going ahead, the PM said: “The way the city of Manchester came together as a community in the wake of the cowardly Manchester Arena attack, and the amazing work of campaigners like Figen Murray who have dedicated their lives to making us safer and promoting kindness and tolerance, is an inspiration to us all.

“I am committed to working with Figen to improve security measures at public venues and spaces and to delivering this vital legislation to honour Martyn’s memory and all of those affected by terrorism.”

The present home secretary, Suella Braverman, thanked Ms Murray and her campaign for their “tireless efforts”.

“Protecting the public from danger is a key responsibility of any government. The terrorist threat we face is diverse and continually evolving, which is why this legislation is so important,” she said.

“I would like to thank Figen Murray and the Martyn’s Law campaign for their support in the development of this vital reform.

“Their tireless efforts have helped inform our approach and the heart-breaking stories from survivors and their families are a constant reminder as to why we must deliver on this commitment to work together to improve public security.”