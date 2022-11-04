The mother of a man who died in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing has spoken out after an inquiry found that at least one of the victims would have survived if not for "inadequacies" in the emergency response.

Emergency services have offered apologies after a scathing report into the response to the attack, in which 22 people died.

Figen Murray, mother of 29-year-old Martyn Hett, said: "What we learnt today will not bring Martyn back... what is important from this day forward is to learn from these mistakes so that they don't happen to anyone else in the future,"

