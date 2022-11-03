At least one of the people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing would have survived if not for “inadequacies” in the emergency response, an inquiry has found.

John Atkinson, 28, was one of 22 people who died after an explosion went off at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Only one paramedic arrived at the blast scene in the first 40 minutes, and police did not declare a major incident for more than two hours.

“It is likely that inadequacies in the emergency response prevented [Mr Atkinson’s] survival,” Sir John Saunders said.

