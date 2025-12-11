Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A poignant letter penned by Mary, Queen of Scots just hours before her 1587 execution is set for public display for the first time in nearly a decade.

Written at 2am on February 8, 1587, to her brother-in-law Henri III of France, the French manuscript sought to settle her affairs. Her execution at Fotheringhay Castle, Northamptonshire, followed just six hours later.

The fragile document, held by the National Library of Scotland, rarely leaves its vaults due to conservation. Its last brief public viewing in 2017 drew "queues of people" in Edinburgh.

Next year, the public can view this historic artefact at Perth Museum, as part of an exhibition and programme of events designed to illuminate the queen's compelling story.

Alison Stevenson, director of collections, access and research at the National Library of Scotland said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for people to see the last letter.

“The last time it was on public display was back in 2017 for one day only, and there were queues of people forming along George IV Bridge, Edinburgh.

“We are delighted to partner with Culture Perth and Kinross to bring the letter to Perth Museum, as well as a range of collections and events to AK Bell Library.”

open image in gallery The last letter of Mary Queen of Scots will go on display for the first time in nearly a decade next year (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Archive )

Alongside the exhibition at Perth Museum, other items from the National Library’s collections will go on display in the nearby AK Bell Library.

This companion exhibition, called The Legacy of Mary, Queen of Scots, will feature a manuscript of Robert Burns’ poem “Lament of Mary”, “Queen of Scots”, “On the Approach of Spring”, and early manuscripts from Liz Lochhead’s play Mary Queen of Scots Got Her Head Chopped Off.

Ashleigh Hibbins, head of audiences and learning at culture Perth and Kinross, described the exhibition as a “homecoming” for the letter given Mary’s links with the region.

open image in gallery Mary wrote the letter six hours before her execution in 1587 ( National Library of Scotland/PA )

“We are so proud to welcome Mary, Queen of Scots’ last letter to Perth Museum, the first time this precious piece of history has travelled north of Edinburgh in the modern era,” she said.

“Perth and Kinross is at the heart of Mary’s story, particularly her imprisonment, abdication, and dramatic escape from Lochleven Castle.

“Mary’s poignant last words will be displayed within a wider immersive exhibition, directly above the Stone of Destiny and objects from the reigns of her son and grandson, so we really do view this as a homecoming.

“Mary’s story continues to resonate with people, which is why we are also delighted to be able to share a companion display of original material from Robert Burns and Liz Lochhead at AK Bell Library, two equally iconic Scots who were inspired by the doomed queen.”

open image in gallery The letter will go on display in Perth Museum, which also houses the Stone of Destiny, next year ( Jane Barlow/PA )

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “Her last letter, penned just hours before her execution, is a priceless record from somebody who lived over 400 years ago and we owe an immense debt of gratitude to all those who have preserved it from her hand to the care of our national library.

“Scotland’s history belongs to all of us so I am delighted that it is going on display in Perth, as part of the library’s centenary celebrations.

“Due to its age this letter is rarely on display, so I would strongly encourage people across Scotland and beyond to make the most of this opportunity, before it goes back into storage for safekeeping.”

The item is being loaned by the National Library as part of its Outwith: National Library around Scotland programme to mark the library’s centenary.

The last letter of Mary, Queen of Scots will be on display at Perth Museum from Friday, 23 January until Sunday, 26 April 2026.

The Legacy of Mary, Queen of Scots display will be held at AK Bell Library, Perth from Friday, 23 January until Saturday, 25 April 2026.

Access to both exhibitions is free.