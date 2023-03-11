Viewers react to ‘silent’ Match of the Day as pundit-less episode airs

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Match of the Day viewers have reacted to Saturday’s “silent” format as the pundit-less episode aired following Lineker’s suspension and notable boycotts, including from colleagues Ian Wright and Alan Shearer.

Saturday’s episode of Match of the Day lasted just 20 minutes, with no presenter, pundits, commentary or interviews following the ongoing dispute between the BBC and Gary Lineker over his contract terms.

The former England footballer was told to step back from hosting the show after he compared the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a tweet, with fellow commentators and former England internationals Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announcing their boycott of this weekend’s episode on Friday.

Gary Lineker (centre) reacts in the stands during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Ahead of the show starting, a continuity announcer said: “Now on BBC One, we’re sorry that we’re unable to show our normal Match Of The Day including commentary tonight.

“But here now is the best action from today’s Premier League matches”, it continued, changing its opening credits for an apology amidst an awkward silence.

The coverage then went straight through to the highlights of Bournemouth’s victory against Liverpool, with viewers taking to Twitter to comment on the new, altered format.

The comedic tweets didn’t go amiss, with fans making light of the situation by confirming that celebrities – everyone from Bend It Like Beckham’s Keira Knightley to Lana Del Rey – would not be presenting on Saturday’s show.

However, some viewers enjoyed the altered format. One user highlighted that, amidst the backlash, the pundit-less format served as a reminder that “all you need is the theme music.”

Meanwhile, Mr Lineker’s eldest son George has confirmed that his father would return to Match of the Day but added that he will “not back down on his word.”

In an interview with The Sunday Mirror, George Lineker remarked: “Dad is a good man, a good human, and I’m proud of him for standing by his word. That’s why he was pulled off the show - because he wouldn’t apologise. But he will always speak up for people who don’t have a voice.

“He is passionate about helping refugee charities - he took in two refugees who he is still in touch with and trying to help. It means a lot to him to stand up for people whose only hope is to escape a country with only the clothes on their back. That’s why he’s been so firm.

“Will he go back to Match Of The Day? I think so - he loves Match Of The Day. But he won’t ever back down on his word.”

The daughter of a Jewish refugee, who came to the UK from Hungary in the 1930s, delivered a letter to Gary Lineker‘s home on Saturday. Thanking him for his stance on immigration policy, 75-year-old Susie Courtalt applauded him for "speaking up for all the people who can’t voice an opinion".

Elsewhere, BBC director general Tim Davie called Gary Lineker the "best" sports broadcaster in the world, and said people should be "fighting for" an impartial BBC.

"Let’s be clear - we’ve got the best sports broadcaster in the world. We want to make sure that he can come back on air, we work together to make that happen and everyone wants to see a reasonable solution to this”, he told BBC News.